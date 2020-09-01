Hilton Lee Chapman Sr., 75, of New Bern, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at his residence.

His service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel, 900 River Rd., New Bern.

There will not be a public viewing.

He is survived by his wife, Nyoka Murphy Chapman of the home; three sons, Torrance Chapman, Shane Chapman and Hilton Chapman Jr., all of New Bern; one sister, Shirley White of New Bern; nine grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Masks are required to enter the cemetery. Chapel seating is limited to the immediate family. Please bring your chair, umbrella and water.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



