Or Copy this URL to Share

Hobart "Al" Allen Courtney, (USMC, Ret.), 76, of Havelock, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Carolina East Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home Chapel in Havelock.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. The service can be viewed on the funeral home's website.

Arrangements are Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store