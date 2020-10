Or Copy this URL to Share

Holly L. Rose, 41, of Beaufort, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at her home.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Williston United Methodist Church.

Holly is survived by her son, Dylan Lee Rose of Beaufort; mother, Sue D. Harvey of Davis; father, Richard LeMay of Cape Carteret; sister, Heather L. Lewis of Garner.

Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.



