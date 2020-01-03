Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Horace Hardy Mewborn Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Horace Hardy Mewborn Jr. died at his home on 14 December 2019.

He was born on the 7th day of May, 1941, to Horace Mewborn and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Dail Mewborn, in Kinston, North Carolina. He graduated from Grainger High School in 1959 and Campbell College in 1963. In 1965, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States infantry upon graduated from OCS at Fort Banning, GA in September of 1966. From there he went to US Army Airborne School, Special Forces School, Language School and Ranger School from which he earned his Ranger Tab. He served two and one-half tours in the Republic of South Vietnam as part of the Fifth Special Forces Group Mike Force. There he was awarded his Combat Infantryman's Badge, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Senior Parachutist's Badge and other awards from the South Vietnam Government and was promoted to Captain. While on his last tour in the Republic of South Vietnam, he was assigned as the personal escort for Lieutenant Colonel Martha Raye (Maggie, as she was known among members of the Fifth Special Forces Group) with whom he formed a life-long friendship, often visiting her in Hollywood. After serving seven years on active duty, he obtained a degree in accounting from East Carolina University, and then was selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to attend their academy in Quantico, VA. After graduating from the Academy, he was assigned to a field office in New York City and later to headquarters in Washington, DC. He was an early member of the Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) going all over the United States on assignments during his tenure. He was subsequently assigned to the FBI Headquarters Office as section chief of the Domestic Terrorism Branch. He retired to New Bern, NC, in 1990. There, he continued his love and study of the War of Northern Aggression, writing several books on John S. Mosby and other topics about the conflict. If Horace was out of New Bern, most often you could find him in Washington, DC, at the National Archives during research. He was often asked to give talks to Civil War Roundtables and was acknowledged as an expert on the campaigns and raids conducted by Mosby during the war. He was instrumental in getting the Civil War Roundtable started in New Bern and the preservation of the New Bern Civil War Battlefield.

Horace had many friends with whom he hiked the trails of North Carolina and Virginia in the Fall and canoed the rivers. No better time was had sitting around the campfire with friends, swapping lies and war stories, and trying to keep him awake until dark. Horace was a true friend and will be greatly missed by those with whom he shared his interesting life. Horace did not boast or exalt his achievements, but instead, quietly went about being an unassuming friend to many. According to Horace's request, there will be a gathering of special friends at a later date to celebrate his life.

Those who wish to remember Horace are asked to make any contributions in his name dedicated to the preservation of the New Bern Civil War Battlefield, c/o New Bern Historical Society, 511 Broad Street, New Bern, NC 28560.



Horace Hardy Mewborn Jr. died at his home on 14 December 2019.He was born on the 7th day of May, 1941, to Horace Mewborn and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Dail Mewborn, in Kinston, North Carolina. He graduated from Grainger High School in 1959 and Campbell College in 1963. In 1965, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States infantry upon graduated from OCS at Fort Banning, GA in September of 1966. From there he went to US Army Airborne School, Special Forces School, Language School and Ranger School from which he earned his Ranger Tab. He served two and one-half tours in the Republic of South Vietnam as part of the Fifth Special Forces Group Mike Force. There he was awarded his Combat Infantryman's Badge, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Senior Parachutist's Badge and other awards from the South Vietnam Government and was promoted to Captain. While on his last tour in the Republic of South Vietnam, he was assigned as the personal escort for Lieutenant Colonel Martha Raye (Maggie, as she was known among members of the Fifth Special Forces Group) with whom he formed a life-long friendship, often visiting her in Hollywood. After serving seven years on active duty, he obtained a degree in accounting from East Carolina University, and then was selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to attend their academy in Quantico, VA. After graduating from the Academy, he was assigned to a field office in New York City and later to headquarters in Washington, DC. He was an early member of the Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) going all over the United States on assignments during his tenure. He was subsequently assigned to the FBI Headquarters Office as section chief of the Domestic Terrorism Branch. He retired to New Bern, NC, in 1990. There, he continued his love and study of the War of Northern Aggression, writing several books on John S. Mosby and other topics about the conflict. If Horace was out of New Bern, most often you could find him in Washington, DC, at the National Archives during research. He was often asked to give talks to Civil War Roundtables and was acknowledged as an expert on the campaigns and raids conducted by Mosby during the war. He was instrumental in getting the Civil War Roundtable started in New Bern and the preservation of the New Bern Civil War Battlefield.Horace had many friends with whom he hiked the trails of North Carolina and Virginia in the Fall and canoed the rivers. No better time was had sitting around the campfire with friends, swapping lies and war stories, and trying to keep him awake until dark. Horace was a true friend and will be greatly missed by those with whom he shared his interesting life. Horace did not boast or exalt his achievements, but instead, quietly went about being an unassuming friend to many. According to Horace's request, there will be a gathering of special friends at a later date to celebrate his life.Those who wish to remember Horace are asked to make any contributions in his name dedicated to the preservation of the New Bern Civil War Battlefield, c/o New Bern Historical Society, 511 Broad Street, New Bern, NC 28560. Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close