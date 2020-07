Or Copy this URL to Share

Howard David Porter, of New Bern, died on April 7, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Mary Porter; his children, Catherine Jardim, Patricia Hall, David Porter, Elizabeth Housler, Nancy Armstrong and Christina Spuches.

Funeral service is Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Broad Creek Christian Church.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.





