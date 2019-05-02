NEW BERN - Howbert William (Hob) Bonnett, 88, died April 29, 2019.
Hob was born in Seattle, WA on the 17th of July 1930 to Howbert Bainter and Mary Catherine Biggs Bonnett. He was raised in Sacramento, CA and earned a Bachelor of Science in Forest Mangement at the University of Idaho. Hob and MaryBelle (Mac) McVicker were married in Moscow, Idaho on 14 April 1954.
Hob spent 36 years working for the US Forest Service in positions from Timber Management staff, District Ranger to Chief of Computer Management, retiring as assistant to the Forest Service Chief of Administration in Washington, DC.
After retiring, Hob & Mac moved to Fairfield Harbour, New Bern, NC. In retirement, Hob operated a computer consulting business and in 1992 published a manual for using Computer programs for boats and boaters. He enjoyed boating and was active in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, serving in several staff offices including Flotilla Commander of New Bern Flotilla.
Hob was predeceased by his parents, his son William Dean Bonnett and brother Roger Newton Bonnett. He is survived by his wife of 65 years MaryBelle (Mac) Bonnett, son James Howbert Bonnett and two nephews.
At his request no service will be held. His cremation arrangements are entrusted to Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Sun Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019