1/
Hubert Gator Littleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hubert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hubert Gator Littleton, 56, of Newport, died on October 11, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hurst-Littleton of the home; sons, Michael Littleton of South Carolina, Garry Littleton of California and Steven Littleton of Beaufort; daughter, Torrey Littleton Michel of Virginia; brother, Edgar Littleton of Moyock; sister, Brenda Littleton of Trejo, California and Connie Littleton of California; seven grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. at Community Baptist Church in Goldsboro, NC. Burial will follow the service at the Pikeville Cemetery in Pikeville.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Funeral
01:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved