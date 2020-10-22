Hubert Gator Littleton, 56, of Newport, died on October 11, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hurst-Littleton of the home; sons, Michael Littleton of South Carolina, Garry Littleton of California and Steven Littleton of Beaufort; daughter, Torrey Littleton Michel of Virginia; brother, Edgar Littleton of Moyock; sister, Brenda Littleton of Trejo, California and Connie Littleton of California; seven grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. at Community Baptist Church in Goldsboro, NC. Burial will follow the service at the Pikeville Cemetery in Pikeville.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.





