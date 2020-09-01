Huey Dock Pender III, 43 years old, passed away unexpectedly August 6th, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater Florida. Huey is the son of Huey Dock and Mary Edwards Pender Jr. of Stonewall, NC. Huey is survived by his mother Mary Edwards Willis and step father Richard Willis. He is also survived by his sister Jessica Pender Sutton and her husband Jeffrey Sutton and their daughter, Huey's niece, Shelby Sutton, and Huey's fishing buddy and close friend of the family Stanley Bennett. Huey is predeceased by his father Huey Dock Pender Jr.

Huey was a graduate of Pamlico County High School class of 1997. He enjoyed building model planes as a young man and advanced his building skills with the help of his father and began building sailboats. One of Huey's greatest accomplishments was building two sailboats. Huey enjoyed taking boat building classes at Pamlico Community College and hanging out at the waterfront in Oriental and Beaufort watching the boats come in. Due to his physical limitations, Huey was never able to sail his own boats, but took great pride in building them.

Huey was always a good friend and never knew a stranger. He will be missed by his family and all the friends he left behind.

There will not be a memorial service due to the restrictions of Covid-19. Instead, Huey's ashes will be placed in a flower garden with his Dad's ashes under their favorite flower bulbs during the fall season. If anyone feels led to honor Huey's memory they may do so by making a memorial donation to the Stonewall United Methodist Church PO Box 183 Stonewall NC 28583 to be used for the beautification of the church, or if you are an avid boater please take a trip out on our beautiful coastline and make a toast on the water to Huey and the short but memorable life he lived.



