Hugh Bryan Mills
Hugh Bryan Mills, Jr. 82, passed away at his home Friday, September 4, 2020. A lifelong resident of New Bern, Hugh was the son of Hugh Bryan Mills, Sr. and Martha Kirven Mills. He was a US Army National Guard veteran and retired from Weyerhaeuser. He was a lifelong member of the NRA, Craven County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, and National Wild Turkey Federation. He loved the outdoors and hunting. Hugh was a talented woodworker and craftsman: making canoes, small wooden boats, furniture, and was known for his hand-made custom knives and guns.
A celebration of Hugh's life will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Pollock~Best Chapel with Pastor Scott Coghill officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to New Bern Christian Academy www.newbernchristianacademy.com, or 2911 Old Cherry Point Rd., New Bern, NC 28560.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Sandra Stallings Mills, of Trent Woods; his son, Hugh "Bryan" Mills, III, of New Bern; his daughter, Marti Mills Bryant, of Greenville; his brother, C. Kirven Mills, and wife Kathy, of Odessa, FL; and his three granddaughters, Hannah, Jessica, and Savannah.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Mills Family.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
