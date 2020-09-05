Hugh Bryan Mills, Jr. 82, passed away at his home Friday, September 4, 2020. A lifelong resident of New Bern, Hugh was the son of Hugh Bryan Mills, Sr. and Martha Kirven Mills. He was a US Army National Guard veteran and retired from Weyerhaeuser. He was a lifelong member of the NRA, Craven County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, and National Wild Turkey Federation. He loved the outdoors and hunting. Hugh was a talented woodworker and craftsman: making canoes, small wooden boats, furniture, and was known for his hand-made custom knives and guns.
A celebration of Hugh's life will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Pollock~Best Chapel with Pastor Scott Coghill officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to New Bern Christian Academy www.newbernchristianacademy.com
, or 2911 Old Cherry Point Rd., New Bern, NC 28560.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Sandra Stallings Mills, of Trent Woods; his son, Hugh "Bryan" Mills, III, of New Bern; his daughter, Marti Mills Bryant, of Greenville; his brother, C. Kirven Mills, and wife Kathy, of Odessa, FL; and his three granddaughters, Hannah, Jessica, and Savannah.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Mills Family.