Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian Frazier Lewis. View Sign Service Information Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main Street Wake Forest , NC 27587 (919)-556-5811 Send Flowers Obituary

WAKE FOREST - Ian Frazier Lewis, 18, died Friday April 19, 2019. He was born September 23, 2000 in a laid-back, mellow style, which proved true to his personality. Ian was the third of four children, and adored his siblings. He was a senior at Wake Forest High School, and had plans to study business, as he enjoyed following the stock market with his father.

Ian was a wonderful young man with a zest for life. Always independent, he would set goals for himself and work to achieve them without fanfare. He was a boy scout with Troop 500 for many years, and liked hiking and camping with his scout buddies. He enjoyed playing baseball, but his true love was soccer. He played on teams at Wake Forest High School, and on his NCFC team, the Condors, for 16 seasons. He cherished the bonds he made with his teammates.

Ian had a way with animals, and was known in the family as the cat whisperer. He enjoyed spending time with family on the waterslide and beach at the family condo. He had a passionate love for his family and friends, and was fiercely protective of them. He loved hip hop music, and constantly tried to convert his mother to the genre by quoting lyrics. He would often make his family laugh by being goofy, and randomly breaking into dance to some song only he could hear. He was a joy to his family, and a joy to his many friends, and his absence leaves a hole that cannot be filled.

Ian is survived by his parents, Kendall and Missy Lewis; a sister, Hanna Lewis; brothers, Erik and Payden Lewis; uncles, Greg Bartholomew and wife, Diana, Sherrill Bartholomew and wife, Ginger, Lee and Stephen Lewis; aunts, Lisa Bartholomew and husband, Mark Willing, Pat Jenks and husband, Ronald, and Kerry Lewis; cousins, Gregory Bartholomew (Susan), Christopher Bartholomew (Hilary), Jackson, Marshall, and Walker Willing, Hunter Jenks (Betsy), Parker and Taylor Jenks, Luke and Allison Bartholomew, Summer Ryan (Josh), Graham Fuller (Susan), Cameron and Marcus Dearstyne, Cate Critcher, and Sarah Long (Colin), and multiple precious little cousins.

He was the grandson of the late James and Elizabeth Bartholomew of Wake Forest, NC, and Leo and Elizabeth Lewis of New Bern.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Ian's memory to

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday April 28, 2019 in Binkley Chapel at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, 120 S Wingate St, Wake Forest. Burial will follow at Pine Forest Memorial Garden, Wake Forest.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 4:00-7:00 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811

www.brightfunerals.com



WAKE FOREST - Ian Frazier Lewis, 18, died Friday April 19, 2019. He was born September 23, 2000 in a laid-back, mellow style, which proved true to his personality. Ian was the third of four children, and adored his siblings. He was a senior at Wake Forest High School, and had plans to study business, as he enjoyed following the stock market with his father.Ian was a wonderful young man with a zest for life. Always independent, he would set goals for himself and work to achieve them without fanfare. He was a boy scout with Troop 500 for many years, and liked hiking and camping with his scout buddies. He enjoyed playing baseball, but his true love was soccer. He played on teams at Wake Forest High School, and on his NCFC team, the Condors, for 16 seasons. He cherished the bonds he made with his teammates.Ian had a way with animals, and was known in the family as the cat whisperer. He enjoyed spending time with family on the waterslide and beach at the family condo. He had a passionate love for his family and friends, and was fiercely protective of them. He loved hip hop music, and constantly tried to convert his mother to the genre by quoting lyrics. He would often make his family laugh by being goofy, and randomly breaking into dance to some song only he could hear. He was a joy to his family, and a joy to his many friends, and his absence leaves a hole that cannot be filled.Ian is survived by his parents, Kendall and Missy Lewis; a sister, Hanna Lewis; brothers, Erik and Payden Lewis; uncles, Greg Bartholomew and wife, Diana, Sherrill Bartholomew and wife, Ginger, Lee and Stephen Lewis; aunts, Lisa Bartholomew and husband, Mark Willing, Pat Jenks and husband, Ronald, and Kerry Lewis; cousins, Gregory Bartholomew (Susan), Christopher Bartholomew (Hilary), Jackson, Marshall, and Walker Willing, Hunter Jenks (Betsy), Parker and Taylor Jenks, Luke and Allison Bartholomew, Summer Ryan (Josh), Graham Fuller (Susan), Cameron and Marcus Dearstyne, Cate Critcher, and Sarah Long (Colin), and multiple precious little cousins.He was the grandson of the late James and Elizabeth Bartholomew of Wake Forest, NC, and Leo and Elizabeth Lewis of New Bern.In lieu of flowers please donate in Ian's memory to www.gofundme.com/green-for-ian. Proceeds will be used by the family to setup a scholarship fund in Ian's memory.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday April 28, 2019 in Binkley Chapel at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, 120 S Wingate St, Wake Forest. Burial will follow at Pine Forest Memorial Garden, Wake Forest.Friends are invited to visit with the family 4:00-7:00 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811 Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close