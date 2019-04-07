Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian Gordon. View Sign

Ian Gordon, aged 81, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. For the past six years he had lived a quiet life at Fairfield Harbour after many years of traveling the world.

Born and educated in Dundee, Scotland, he qualified as a Chartered Accountant (Accounting, Economics and Law at St. Andrews University), and straightaway set out to conquer the world. His career achievements are many and varied, most notably these: In 1960 he relocated to South America with Price Waterhouse where he remained until 1974, latterly as partner in charge of the Medellin, Colombia office. He joined Yardley & Co., a British Cosmetics Company with well known international brands, in 1976 and remained with them until 1992. As part of the Yardley family, he became Managing Director of Yardley Colombia; Main Board Director in London; President of Yardley Americas (operating between Canada and Argentina from Fort Lauderdale, FL); and finally moved to Cape Town, South Africa to become Regional Managing Director for South Africa and Australasia. Following the sale of Yardley he moved back to Scotland for some years, then back to America, joining a newly formed Energy Services Company in Boston. He moved to Bonita Springs/Naples, FL in 2005 remaining active in Advisory and Consulting Services, as Board Member and Treasurer of Vasari Country Club, and Board Member and President (2008 – 2010) of the International Men's Club of America.

Ian was a naturalized American citizen, but was truly a Citizen of the World. His positive and high spirited nature kept him involved in writing, reading, playing bridge, international politics, contributing to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, and partaking in British Premier League Soccer and International Golf matches (the latter two by TV viewing).

Ian is survived by his wife Heide and sister-in-law Margaret Rose of New Bern, his son William of VA, daughters Tania Geh and her husband Jens (Germany), Jane Mesa Gordon and her husband Manuel (Colombia), and by his sister Elizabeth Quinn and brother-in-law Andy and niece Debbie (Scotland). He also leaves behind his grandchildren David, Nicholas, Juan Carlos, Andrea and Daniella, and great-niece Jenny.

A celebration of his life will be held in due course; date to be advised.

Arrangements entrusted with Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations

