Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian Lane Lopes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On May 20, 2019 Ian Lane Lopes passed away at Carolina East Hospital. It was then that a young man who had lived life to the fullest was struck down at the age of 41.

Ian began life rambunctious and driven. He was fun loving and, oh so funny. A student of the Craven County School system, he was a wrestler and football player. He put all his efforts in these sports. Ian spent most of his life with a broad, magnetic smile on his face and an indefatigable energy that were both contagious and uplifting. While he encountered many of the potholes that life had to offer, while he stepped into many of them, he was always upbeat and tried to be positive. He was willing to help anyone and everyone. There were many friends. Friends that he helped, but also many, many friends that stood by him no matter what. To those stalwart friends, Ian's spirit and the family is eternally indebted.



Ian is predeceased by his father Steven Cahill. He is survived by his mother Joni Lopes, his step-father John Belangia of New Bern and his sister Danielle Lopes-Pennell of Nashville, TN.

Donations may be sent to TROSA, 1820 James St., Durham, NC 27707 in lieu of flowers.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.





Published in Sun Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close