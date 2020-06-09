Ida Bostic Scott
AYDEN - Ida Bostic Scott, 78, loving mother and grandmother, died Monday, June 8, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, June 11th, at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park, Greenville, NC.
Ida, a native of Duplin County, lived most of her life in the Calico community. She was retired from Rubbermaid and was a member of Woodmen of the World.
Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Willie Ray Scott.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Harper (Mike) of Vanceboro; sons, Kenneth Scott (Vickie) of Chicod; and Willie Scott of Chocowinity; sisters, Helen Cook and Mildred Simmons, both of Ayden;
brothers, Arnold Bostic of Ayden; and twin brother, Donald Ray Bostic, both of Greenville; grandchildren, Jeffrey L. Miller, Jr.; Amanda L. Murphy; Daniel B. Scott; and Lindsay B. Scott; great-grandchildren, Emma Miller, Leven Jenkins, Riley Murphy, and Logan Murphy; and best friend, Carolyn Bailey of Ayden.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville, and other times at her home in Ayden at NC 4034 Greenbriar Apts., Ayden, NC.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
JUN
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pinewood Memorial Park
