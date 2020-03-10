Ida Mae Mattocks, 78, of 308 Hadley Collins Rd., Maysville, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday at the church one hour prior to the service.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the St. Stephens A.M.E. Zion Church, 501 Hadley Collins Rd., Maysville. Interment will follow the service in the Mattocks Family Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020