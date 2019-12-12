HAVELOCK - Inga-Lill C. DeRoche, 84, of Havelock, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at her home. Her memorial service will be private. Interment will occur at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. Igna was born on April 9, 1935 in Helsinki, Finland. James and Inga's ashes will be combined so the couple to will be together again for eternity. She is survived by her children, Kenneth DeRoche of Morehead City and Patricia Willoughby of Gibsonville; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, James H. DeRoche; daughters, Christine and Theresa DeRoche; and parents, George and Sylvia Silfverberg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Havelock Senior Citizen Center, C/O City of Havelock at 103 Trader Ave., Havelock NC 28532. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019