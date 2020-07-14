Ira Blaine, 75, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his residence in Oriental, NC, after having heart surgery at Duke University Hospital.
After graduating Far Rockaway High School in NY, Ira attended FIT in NY for 1 year. He worked throughout NJ, primarily Ocean and Monmouth Counties, as a general contractor, for over 40 years.
In 2017, Ira relocated to Oriental, NC, where he continued his business as a general contractor, under the name of "Carolina Quality Builders, LLC".
Ira is survived by his wife, Marilynn Walker Blaine; along with his daughters Alison Blaine(Anthony) Ricciardi, and Beth Blaine. In addition, Ira is survived by his stepdaughter, Sherry Walker, and his grandchildren, Anthony, Brittany, and Brandyn. Ira leaves behind 3 brothers, Mark (Charmaine) Blaine, Lenny (Ellen) Romm, and Philip (Stephanie) Romm. He also leaves behind a sister, Randi (Moshe) Bezalel, along with nieces Lauren, Ali, and Samantha, and nephews Matthew, Brian, and David.
Everyone who knew Ira knew that his personality was larger than life. His ability to take over a room and be the friend to everyone was unmatched. His family would only like to simply say that they know that he will shine even brighter in his new kingdom, as he did in his earthly one. He will continue to drive everyone crazy, lovingly.
A celebration of Ira's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Lou Mac Park, 504 S. Ave., Oriental, NC 28571. A service will also be held in NJ at a later date.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.