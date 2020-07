Or Copy this URL to Share

Ira L. Blaine, 75, of Oriental, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home.

Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Lou Mac Park at 504 S. Ave., Oriental

A service will also be held in New Jersey at a later date.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Morehead City.



