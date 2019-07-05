9/27/1936 - 7/2/2019
NEW BERN - Irene passed quietly at home in her sleep. She leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years, Robert; sons, Frank Kohl of Sanford, Robert Kam of New Jersey and Gary Beisel of Denton, Texas. Also surviving are six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A Remembrance of Life Service will be held at the New Bern VFW Post on Sunday, July 14 at 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com Arrangements are by Pollock Best Funerals and Cremation.
