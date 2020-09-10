Irene Withers Blount, 72, of Chocowinity, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Washington.
Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Drive. The interment is at a later date at Thankful Grove Cemetery, Windsor, S.C.
She is survived by her sons, Kylson Blount, Arizona and Ja-Cori Blount, Chocowinity; daughters, Sabrina Blount and Katrina Blount, both of Chocowinity and Amy Blount of Kansas; sister, Ruthie Withers Holston, Aiken, S.C.; and 12 grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.