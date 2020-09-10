Irene Withers Blount, 72, of Chocowinity, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Washington.

Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Drive. The interment is at a later date at Thankful Grove Cemetery, Windsor, S.C.

She is survived by her sons, Kylson Blount, Arizona and Ja-Cori Blount, Chocowinity; daughters, Sabrina Blount and Katrina Blount, both of Chocowinity and Amy Blount of Kansas; sister, Ruthie Withers Holston, Aiken, S.C.; and 12 grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





