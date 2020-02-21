VANCEBORO - On Wednesday February 19, 2020 Heaven gained another Angel, Iris Marie Smith Jones
The funeral service will be on Sunday at 2 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Vanceboro with the Rev. John Windley officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 – 2pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens, Vanceboro, NC.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church, retiring from Weyerhaeuser Company. She loved spending time in Aurora at the river house with family and friends.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt and Faye Holmes Smith.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Warren Carson Jones; only son, Jeffrey Jones and fiancé, Kathy Kosztur of Vanceboro; loving grandchildren, Meagan Jones and fiancé, Derrick Hare, of Vanceboro, NC and Lauren Jones of Vanceboro, NC; And her pets that she loved dearly, Cosmo and Sadie.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020