Iris is survived by her devoted husband Walter F. Scheper Sr.; sons, Walter F. Scheper (Charlotte) of Raleigh, Donald "Frank" Scheper (Julie Anne) of Trenton, Ricky L. Scheper (Sharon) of Trent Woods; daughters, Sharon Ann Rank (Bill) of Bridgeton, Pamela Scheper Baumgardner (Donald) of New Bern; grandchildren, Walter F. Scheper III, Victoria Bruffett, Patrick Scheper, Chandler Scheper, Lauren Askew, Robert Braxton, Margo Waters, Courtney Rhodes, Richard Scheper, Spencer Scheper, Adam Baumgardner, Derek Baumgardner; great grandchildren; "Ginny" Virginia Scheper, Archer Frederick Scheper, Landon Scheper, Addison Jackson, Claire Askew, Luke Askew, Nathan Waters, Haven Waters, Mattie Rhodes, Riley Kate Rhodes, Adam Hudson Baumgardner, Anna Marie Baumgardner, Schep Baumgardner, Olivia Baumgardner, Emberly Baumgardner.

Iris is also survived by her sister Patricia R Barnett of Morehead City and brother Alton Parker Robinson Jr of Beaufort. She was preceded in death by her sisters Freda R Guerin and Vera Frances Krouse both of Morehead City.

Iris, nicknamed "Tink" by her grandfather Louis H Swain, grew up on Fisher Street in Morehead City. She lived close to her grandparents in an extended family setting. As a young girl she often helped out on the fishing docks near home. She, her sisters, and friends were often called the "Shrimp Alley Girls'. Iris was an avid dancer and in 1946 met her future husband Walter "Schep" Scheper at the Morehead City USO. Schep and Iris were married in Morehead City on November 17, 1947, a marriage that has lasted 72 years. Iris and Schep lived in Morehead City until 1958. They then moved to New Bern when Schep was promoted to District Manager of Home Security Life. An avid golfer, Iris also created many ceramic items for her home and crocheted many keepsakes for her family. She and Schep traveled extensively. From the day they met, they found every opportunity to dance as a couple. They retired to Emerald Isle in 1987, where they lived until they returned to New Bern in 2017 to be close to family.

Iris was a wonderful wife, mother, and home maker. She was the perfect mother with pure love and an uncanny ability to make each of her children and, later, grandchildren and great grandchildren think they were her favorite among them all. Iris and Schep were honored in 2017 upon their 70th wedding anniversary with an interview on WCTI-TV. In the interview Iris said the secret to her long marriage was letting Schep believe he was in charge. Schep she said was the head but she was the neck and made sure he turned in the right direction.

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 2:00pm, Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Cotten Funeral Home Sunday from 6 to 8pm. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



