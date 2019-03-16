NEW BERN - Iris Robinson Scheper, 89, passed away March 12, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Alton Parker Robinson and Drusilla Swain Robinson, March 24, 1928 in Morehead City, N.C. Iris graduated from Morehead City High School in 1947.
Iris is survived by her devoted husband Walter F. Scheper Sr; sons, Walter F. Scheper
(Charlotte) of Raleigh, Donald "Frank" Scheper (Julie Anne) of Trenton, Ricky L. Scheper (Sharon) of Trent Woods; daughters, Sharon Ann Rank (Bill) of Bridgeton, Pamela Scheper Baumgardner (Donald) of New Bern; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic
Church, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Cotten Funeral Home Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Scheper family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019