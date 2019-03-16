Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Robinson Scheper. View Sign

NEW BERN - Iris Robinson Scheper, 89, passed away March 12, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Alton Parker Robinson and Drusilla Swain Robinson, March 24, 1928 in Morehead City, N.C. Iris graduated from Morehead City High School in 1947.

Iris is survived by her devoted husband Walter F. Scheper Sr; sons, Walter F. Scheper

(Charlotte) of Raleigh, Donald "Frank" Scheper (Julie Anne) of Trenton, Ricky L. Scheper (Sharon) of Trent Woods; daughters, Sharon Ann Rank (Bill) of Bridgeton, Pamela Scheper Baumgardner (Donald) of New Bern; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic

Church, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Cotten Funeral Home Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Scheper family at



NEW BERN - Iris Robinson Scheper, 89, passed away March 12, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Alton Parker Robinson and Drusilla Swain Robinson, March 24, 1928 in Morehead City, N.C. Iris graduated from Morehead City High School in 1947.Iris is survived by her devoted husband Walter F. Scheper Sr; sons, Walter F. Scheper(Charlotte) of Raleigh, Donald "Frank" Scheper (Julie Anne) of Trenton, Ricky L. Scheper (Sharon) of Trent Woods; daughters, Sharon Ann Rank (Bill) of Bridgeton, Pamela Scheper Baumgardner (Donald) of New Bern; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Paul CatholicChurch, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Cotten Funeral Home Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Scheper family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Cotten Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close