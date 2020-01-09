Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma Kratz McQuade. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Mrs. Irma Kratz McQuade passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 100. A funeral mass will be held in her honor on Monday, January 13 at 1:00 pm at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 Country Club Road in New Bern. Entombment will be private in Pinewood Memorial Park, Greenville following a brief reception after the funeral mass. Mrs. McQuade, daughter of the late Robert E. and Mary Eifert Kratz, was born and educated in Baltimore, MD. She fell in love with dancing at a very young age and went on to become a trained professional, performing in Baltimore and Washington, DC. She met the real love of her life, John McQuade, at a jazz club in Baltimore where he, too, was performing as a jazz pianist in a band there. The rest, they say, is history. John and Irma married, survived the hardships of WWII, and started a family. Mrs. McQuade worked as an Executive Secretary for Goucher College in Baltimore before moving to North Carolina in 1979. It was here where she became an avid golfer and swimmer and when she and John began to travel extensively. Irma will be remembered for her adventurous and competitive spirit, a good cocktail and a great book. She was an active member in her community and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. McQuade, Jr. She is survived by her, son, Dr. John F. McQuade III and wife Diane, of New Bern; her daughter, Francine E. Bomar and husband Horace, of Ann Arbor, MI; five granddaughters, Shannon LuQuire (Shane) of New Bern, Maureen Rose (Matt) of New Bern, Kathryn Barnes (Stuart) of Holly Springs, Jennifer Kellogg (Paul) of Denver, CO and Laura Eiszner (Jim) of Oklahoma City, OK; ten great-grandchildren, Ava and Oliver Luquire, Sloane, Ashley and Ellis Barnes, Cameron and Abigale Rose, June Kellogg, and Quinn and Chase Eiszner; three nephews, Gary Kratz (Rosemary), Dennis Kratz (Abby) and Robert Kratz (Vicki); and cousin, Cathy Emery. The family would like to thank the wonderful caretakers at Homelnstead, Homeplace of New Bern, and Community Home Health and Hospice, who provided care and comfort for Irma the past several years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Old St. Paul Church, c/o St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 country Club Road, New Bern, 28562. 