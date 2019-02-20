Irvin Leon Hickman

Obituary

NEW BERN - Irvin Leon Hickman, 72, of 113 Reinach Lane, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
His funeral service is noon Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Peter's A.M.E. Zion Church, 617 Queen St., New Bern. Burial will follow at the Hickman Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Henalmol "Alma" Hickman of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
