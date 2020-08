Isaiah Carter, 83, of Havelock died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at The George Family Cemetery, 181 Nettie's Lane, Havelock. The service may be viewed on Oscars Facebook page.

He is survived by his sons, Richard Carter, Jacksonville and Kelvin Carter, Havelock; four daughters, Tammy Carter Prichard, Gail G. Carpenter, Teresa Godette and Melinda Godette, all of Havelock; one brother, Carl Carter, Havelock; one sister, Nellie Carter, Havelock; 12 grandchildren and a host great grandchildren.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, water and umbrella.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.



