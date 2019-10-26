Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iva Lee Allen. View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 908 Lake Rd Havelock , NC 28532 (252)-444-6248 Send Flowers Obituary

HAVELOCK - Iva Lee Allen, 92, of Havelock passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Carolina East Medical Center.

Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Stephen Epperson. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.

Mrs. Allen had a beautiful singing voice and she enjoyed using her gift in the choir at Cherry Point Baptist Church where she was a member. Mrs. Allen taught Sunday School for over 50 Years. Mrs. Allen also enjoyed being active in her community especially the Richard Dobbs Speight DAR Chapter where she, and the other women, were dedicated to promoting patriotism and preserving American History. Another organization that Mrs. Allen was a member is Beta Sigma Phi where she was encouraged to be her best and give her best, a standard that she followed all her days.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Wilson and husband Michael of Havelock, Patsy S. Holland and husband Thomas of Raleigh; son, David Allen III of Morehead City; 4 grandchildren; 8 nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "David" Allen Jr.; parents, Clinton and Mae Etta Dunaway; 4 sisters; and 7 brothers.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Cherry Point Baptist Church, Havelock, NC.

Memorials may be made to Cherry Point Baptist Church Building Fund at 210 Church Road Havelock, NC 28532 or at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

