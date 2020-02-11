Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivor H. Elliker. View Sign Service Information Bounds Funeral Home 705 E MAIN ST Salisbury , MD 21804 (410)-749-3281 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bounds Funeral Home 705 E MAIN ST Salisbury , MD 21804 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bounds Funeral Home 705 E MAIN ST Salisbury , MD 21804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ivor H. Elliker, 99, of New Bern, NC and formerly of Deal Island, MD passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his step daughter's home in Laurel, DE. Born in Derbyshire, England he was the son of the late Donald Walter Elliker and Esmay Lois Deidree Klut Elliker.

Ivor joined the British and Common Wealth Forces at the age of 15 and went to school reaching the rank of Master. He received the Star Medal, War Medal, Italy Star Medal, and Pacific Star Medal. He also received accompanying ribbons for each. He was very active in Volunteer fire departments in Ole Tappan, NJ, New Bern, NC, as well as Deal Island, MD where he was past chief. He retired in 1984 from Toplis and Hardin a division of Lloyds of London as a Principal Marine Surveyor. He was also very active in the Boy Scouts.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Shirley Weber Elliker; daughter, Margaret Kuhn and husband Jerry; son, Donald Elliker and wife Victoria; son, Richard Elliker; step daughter, Judi Figgs; as well as grandchildren, Terri, Bryan, James, Lindsey, Ian, Isobel, Liam, and Patrick; step granddaughter Candice; and several great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Isobel Elliker; and a brother; Don.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Coastal Home Care, 1321 Mt. Hermon Rd Suite A, Salisbury, MD 21804.

