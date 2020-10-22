Jack G. Dawson, Jr., 72, of New Bern, passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2020. Jack grew up in New Bern and was a part of the very first baseball team in town. He was also a Boy Scout and many of his fondest memories included going to camp and hiking the Appalachian Trail. At the age of 5 years old, Jack began going to work with his dad, sweeping out cars at the Sinclair Service Station, which was located at the foot of the old Neuse River Bridge. Jack had the unique opportunity of washing the car of Elvis Presley when he came to town to perform at the Sudan Temple. Later on, he formed a partnership with his father-in-law, Troy Howerin, and together they purchased Darnell's Service Station in downtown New Bern. After the passing of his father-in-law, Jack continued to operate the station which included a wrecker service, mechanical repair and truck rentals. He was a former member of Berne Masonic Lodge No. 724 A.F. & A.M. as well as the Sudan Shrine.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack G. Dawson, Sr. and Marie Spence Dawson and his beloved sidekicks, Maxwell and Patches.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Teresa "Terri" Dawson; children, Christopher Dawson (Soo) and Christina Bailey (Bradley); grandchildren, Alexander, Brandon, Gabrielle, Haydn, and Annabelle; brothers, Michael Dawson (Mary), Tommy Dawson, and Gary Dawson (Ann); and sister, Donna Hardee (Daniel); mother-in-law, Margaret Howerin; former son-in-law, Jason Salsman; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24th at Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel with Rev. Rex Bennett officiating. The family will receive friends following the service or at other times at the Dawson residence.

Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.





