Jackie B. Pajak 75, of New Bern, passed away March 28, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie P. Pajak.
Surviving is her daughter, Lynda Nitke (Don) of Raleigh; granddaughter Barbara; brothers, Larry "Buddy" Buck (Joan) of New Bern, Leslie Buck (Chairse) of New Bern; sister, Frances Mackneer of Myrtle Beach, SC.
A service is scheduled for 11:00am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lakeside Chapel, Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Pajak family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019