NEW BERN - Mr. Jacky Sherman Jones, 64, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 1 PM in the New Bern Church of God. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Jacky has been a Craven county resident for his entire life. He was a 1973 graduate of New Bern High School. For over 30 years, he was employed with Hatteras Yachts and for the past 3 years was employed with NAPA Auto Parts. Jacky was a member of the New Bern Church of God, where he served on the finance committee. He was an avid Braves, Tar Heels, and Indianapolis Colts fan and loved people, especially children.
Jacky was preceded in death by his parents, Bob & Lillie Mae Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vickie G. Jones; a daughter, Heather L. Viets and husband, Eric, of Lynchburg, VA; a sister, Faye Case and husband, Wade, of Vanceboro; a brother, David A. Jones, Sr. and wife, Peggy, of New Bern; 5 nephews, Doug Case and wife, Denise, Harvey Case and wife, Dawn, Brad Case, David Jones, Jr. and wife, Vicky, and Chuck Jones and wife, Michelle; and grandpuppy, "Ramsey."
The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 11 AM to 12: 45 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of God Home for Children, 3485 Orphanage Circle, Concord, NC 28027
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019