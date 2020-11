Or Copy this URL to Share

Jacob Matthew Harris, 29, 1205 Lagrange Street, New Bern, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The family had a private viewing and memorial service.

He is survived by his wife, Amber Harris; his parents, Vincent Harris and Madie Carol Harris; brother, Vincent Harris Jr., all of New Bern; sisters, Cynthia McKinney of Jacksonville, Patricia Didier, of Hinesville, Ga., Kimberly Brown of Atlanta, Ga, Tiffany Harris of Jacksonville.

Arrangements were by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store