Jacque Ellen (Baucom) Boyd
NEW BERN - Jacque Ellen Baucom Boyd, 73, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
She was born June 13, 1947 in Raleigh, daughter of the late Roger E. Baucom and Mavis Elizabeth Bisette Baucom.
Mrs. Boyd was a member of Cornerstone Assembly of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Boyd; her son, David Byrum; and her stepdaughter, Susan Boyd.
She is survived by her son Thomas Goodrich of Cove City; two daughters, Natalie Goodrich and Elizabeth Goodrich (John Adams) of New Bern; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Assembly of God on Saturday, October 24 at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor John Watford officiating. Facemasks and social distancing would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.


Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
