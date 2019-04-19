Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Dixon. View Sign

Minister Jacqueline Dixon fell into the arms of GOD on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Antioch Congregational Christian Church in Maribel, NC.

Her service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at New Bern Eastern Association Headquarters, 885 NC Hwy. 306 North, Grantsboro. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Hudnell Cemetery in Bayboro.

Jacqueline Kay Marshall was born on August 20, 1967 to the late George H. Marshall, Jr. and Hazel V. Marshall of the Maribel Community. Minister Dixon attended Saint Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at an early age, she later joined Antioch United Church of Christ presently Antioch Congregational Christian Church in Maribel, NC. On Sunday, April 10, 2011 she answered the call to ministry and was ordained in January 19, 2014.

Jackie attended and graduated from the Pamlico County School System in 1985. She received an associate degree from Pamlico Community College. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration and Master's degree in Human Resource Management both from Strayer University.

Her gifts and talents never ceased to fail. She was an avid writer and wedding planner.

She is predeceased by her father, George H. Marshall, Jr. and her daughter, Shenequa Monique Marshall.

Left to cherish precious memories; three children, Bonita Jones and Josephus Jones, IV, Raleigh, NC and Tanisha Hodges, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Isaiah Hodges, Akeina Hodges and her heart, Madison Monique Simmons; godson, Noah Smith; her mother, Hazel V. Marshall, Maribel, NC; four brothers, Pondexter Murray, Jerry D. Marshall, Maribel, NC; Bruce L. Marshall, Bear, DE and George H. Marshall, III (Almira), Durham, NC; two sisters, Velma Hamilton (Winfred), Helen J. Robinson, Maribel, NC; one

uncle, Thurman Marshall (Frances), Jacksonville, NC; four aunts, Elouise Jones, Alliance, NC, Daisy Miller, Maribel, NC, Phyllis Jones, Maribel, NC and Nell Jones, SC. Special cousin and friend Bertha Smith; Forever friend Denise "Neisey" Jones; The Crew: Rick and Jackie Roberts; Kelly "Pap", Tonya Jordan and Carolyn Jones; Tyrone and Grinda Fleshman and brother and sister of heart, Larry and Dana Monk; special daughter, Annie Coples; family friends, Sister Patrice and Janine Moore. A host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

