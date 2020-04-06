NEW BERN - Jacqueline Fields Roberts, 54, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. A walk thru viewing will be held from noon – 4 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary. Her graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 10, at the Staten Family Cemetery. A memorial service for her friends and co-workers will be held at a later date. She is survived by her husband, Charles Roberts of the home. Due to the Coronavirus all services are following the Governor's guidelines of 6 ft. apart and a limit of 50 Family members. Arrangements are incomplete at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020