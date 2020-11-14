Jacqueline (Jackie) Batrum Knowles Oglesby died November 12, 2020 at the age of 86.

A private memorial will be held in advance of her burial at Westview Cemetery in Kinston, NC.

Born October 13, 1934 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Jackie was a true Louisiana Lady.

Jackie moved to Kinston, North Carolina in 1957 after marrying her lifelong love, Harold Franklin Oglesby, a North Carolina native.

Jackie was a true one of a kind, with many god given talents. She was an artist, extraordinary cook, a hole in one golfer and perfect scoring bowler. Jackie and Frank owned and operated New Bern Loan and Jewelers in downtown New Bern from 1976 until 1993.

Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, Helen Marie Knowles Batrum and Ralph Loren Batrum; grandparents, Artie Harrington Knowles and Jesse Monroe Knowles Sr., who raised her, and her loving brother, Sen. Jesse Monroe Knowles Jr.

She is survived by her three girls, Sandra Oglesby Cannon, Katherine Knowles Oglesby, and Winifred Oglesby Johnson, their husbands and four grandsons.

Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.





