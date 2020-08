Or Copy this URL to Share

Jacquelyn Couvillion Collins, 91 of Maysville, died on Aug. 21, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Morrissa M. Aguilar of Maysville; and three grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.







