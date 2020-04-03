Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jake Allen Lewis. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Visitation 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jake "Jay" Allen Lewis, 40, of New Bern, passed away on April 1st, 2020. Jay was born to Jake and Debra Lewis on November 5th, 1979. He was a beloved son, brother, father, and friend to all who knew him.

Jay was a graduate of New Bern High School, class of 1998, and East Carolina University, class of 2003. Jay proudly served in the

Jay is lovingly survived by his children, Matilyn, Bryce, and River Lewis; his parents, Jake and Debra Lewis; his sister, Carrie Mills (Brandon); nephews and niece, Peyton, Parker, and Reagan; his brother, Daniel Lewis; his girlfriend, Janet Musharbash, and her two children, Joseph Martinez and Angelina Martinez; as well as a host of cousins, extended family members, military brothers, and friends.

For those who wish to view and pay their respects to Jay, you may visit Cotten Funeral Home on Saturday, April 4th between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Due to the current social distancing guidelines, the service will be private. However friends are invited to watch the service via livestream through the Cotten Funeral Home Facebook page at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 5th.

Friends are also invited to share condolences with the family online at

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Jay's name to Union Point Church, 2912 Trent Road, New Bern, NC 28562.

"Always pray to have eyes that see the best in people, a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, and a soul that never loses faith."

"Teach us to realize the brevity of life so that we may grow in wisdom." - Psalm 90:12 (NLT)

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



