James Albert "Ham" Ipock Sr., 90, of New Bern died March 1, 2019.
He is predeceased by his wife, Vida "Sis" Gaskins Ipock, brother; Gene Ipock; sister, Carolyn Ipock; brother in law, Gus Hawkins. He was owner of West New Bern Machine Shop, a U. S. Navy veteran of WWII and a member of Doric Masonic Lodge no. 568.
Surviving is his son, James "Jim" A. Ipock Jr. and wife, Christie of Milton, FL daughters, Linda Diane Ipock Heath and husband, Ben of Cove City, Brenda Ipock Brandenburg and husband, Karl of New Bern; Brothers, Charles Ipock (Jo Ann) of Wilmington, Donald Ipock (Joanne) of Cove City, Ted Ipock (Jackie) of Oxnard, CA and Cary Ipock of Cove City; Sister, Margie Ipock Hawkins of Cove City; sister in law, Patricia "Pat" Taylor Ipock; grandchildren, Michele Heath, Linda Heath Smith, Paula Heath, Nikki Brandenburg, Brian Brandenburg, Sam Guyton, Josh Guyton; great grandchildren, Christopher Pilote, Benjamin Pilote, Jamie Brandenburg, Madeline Smith, James Guyton, Dowling Guyton, Demi Guyton, Jennings Guyton.
A memorial service will be held 1:00pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Gethsemane FWB Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Ipock at www.cottenfuneral Home.com.
