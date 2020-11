Or Copy this URL to Share

James Albert Lewis, 51 of Bridgeton, died on Nov. 12, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Brandon Lewis and James Lewis, both of Bridgeton; daughters, Hayley Hood of Bridgeton and Katie Schroder of Holly Springs.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.





