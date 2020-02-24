Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" Albright Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Memorial service 11:00 AM Wilkerson Funeral Chapel Greenville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Greenville.

Jim was a native of Alamance County, in the Hawfields' Community. After high school he attended Appalachian State Teachers College where he received a degree in Political Science and also attended Longwood College where he received his Master's Degree in Supervision. He taught at Halifax County High School in South Boston, Virginia before teaching in the Durham County schools, followed by being a Vocational Coordinator of Nash-Rocky Mount Schools, retiring as I.T. Coordinator. He attended several area churches.

Jim was an avid Duke Basketball fan and more recently an NC State Baseball fan. He also enjoyed reading, technology, and spending time at the beach. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Faye Albright.

He is survived by his wife, Ida, of 27 years; son, Jamie Albright (Traci); daughter, Brandi Albright; grandsons, Jake Albright and Nick Albright, all of Midlothian, VA; brother, Boyce Albright of Mebane, NC;

sister, Eva Covington (Fenton) of Mebane, NC; and many special nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, PO Box 30452, Greenville, NC 27833 or a favorite .

