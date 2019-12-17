In memory of our father, loving husband, great grandfather and great grandfather, James Alfred Jr. of Stonewall, NC passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 16, 2019, just days short of his 91st birthday. Though he will surely be missed, we are comforted to know he is in the presence of his Lord.

In his earlier years he loved hunting, fishing, boating, worked in dairy farming, and at Hatteras Yachts. Jimmy spent many Summer vacation's traveling, even researching his roots and meeting family connections from Florida to Maine.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Carawan Alfred; daughters, Ruth Alfred of the home and Linda Whitham of Tulsa, Oklahoma; as well as a son, Ken Alfred. Grandchildren are Eric, Mark, Carrie and Ryan Voliva, Ever and Seth Whitham, and Stephanie and Brandan Alfred. Great Grandchildren are Jazlyn, Amanda Gayle, Zoe, Adalyn, Kelahni and Ariana.

All family and friends are cordially invited to attend a ceremony of life, at Bayboro Baptist Church, Thursday, Dec. 19. 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Sandhill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

