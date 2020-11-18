James "Honey" Bell, 81, of New Bern, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at King's County Hospital, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Viewing is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oscars' Mortuary, Inc.

A private service will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The burial is 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery.

He was survived by his wife, Lucy E. Moseley-Bell, who died 5 days later; sons, Michael Moseley Bell, James Bell Jr., Earl Howard; daughters, Regina Moseley-Mitchell, Rhonda Bryant, Lucy Moseley Bell, Florence Ann Moseley-Bell; brother, Edward Bell; sisters, Evelyn Harris, Delores Lee and Alvera Delemar; and a host of grandchildren.

Masks are required.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store