James "Honey" Bell, 81, of New Bern, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at King's County Hospital, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Viewing is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oscars' Mortuary, Inc.
A private service will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The burial is 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery.
He was survived by his wife, Lucy E. Moseley-Bell, who died 5 days later; sons, Michael Moseley Bell, James Bell Jr., Earl Howard; daughters, Regina Moseley-Mitchell, Rhonda Bryant, Lucy Moseley Bell, Florence Ann Moseley-Bell; brother, Edward Bell; sisters, Evelyn Harris, Delores Lee and Alvera Delemar; and a host of grandchildren.
Masks are required.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
