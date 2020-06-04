RIVER BEND - Surrounded by his loving children, James C. Miller "Jim" of River Bend, North Carolina went to be with his Lord and his beloved wife Sherril on June 2, 2020.
Jim was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1930 - the son of John Fred Miller and Theda Lewis Miller. He grew up in Lakewood, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb, and attended Fenn College before transferring to Michigan State where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration. He went on to earn an MBA from Oregon State in 1956.
His career began at Westinghouse's Air Conditioning Division in Staunton, Virginia in 1953. It was in Staunton in 1955 that he met and married the most beautiful girl in the world Sherril Gerding. He went on to work for Arthur D. Little in Boston and Winchester in New Haven, Connecticut, before joining Commonwealth Land Title Insurance in Philadelphia in 1972. Jim expanded their business by creating Commonwealth Mortgage Assurance Company. He became President and CEO of CMAC in 1983.
Jim enjoyed these achievements but cherished his wife Sherril and their children: Richard, Keith, Mark, and Tammy. Sherril loved animals, so Jim provided a home for chipmunks, cats, dogs, parrots, goats, rabbits, possums, chickens and horses. When Sherril said she wanted a horse, Jim, a city boy, built her a barn and got her one.
When Jim retired in 1995, Jim, Sherril, and Tammy moved to River Bend. When Sherril said she wanted a boat, Jim, a land lover, got the boat and helped build the New Bern Yacht Club for their new boating friends. Jim was a witness for the Lord at Garber Church, the Interfaith Refugee Mission, Life at Work, mentoring entrepreneurs with SCORE, and in all his dealings.
Jim and Sherril enjoyed traveling the world and visiting their sons in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Texas. When Sherril sadly passed away at the end of 2017, Jim dedicated his life to his daughter Tammy and to visiting the rest of his clan.
At the beginning of 2019, Jim received the prognosis that his prostate cancer was terminal and he had another six months to live. He eschewed more treatment, maintained his salt free diet exercised, and prayed for good health The Lord gave him another year to enjoy his children. He traveled to Pennsylvania to visit one branch, to Austin for a son's 60th Birthday, and to Connecticut for a grandson's wedding. He loved family, and he set a wonderful example of faith, hope, and charity for them.
When asked what message he would like to leave, it was simple: "Love God and Love one another."
He is survived by his four children, their three wives, ten grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. His life was blessed as were the lives of those who knew him.
There will be a Memorial Service Live Streamed from Garber UMC Saturday June 6 at 4 PM. The service can be viewed at connect2Garber/connect/streaming or at facebook.com/garberumc.
