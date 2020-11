Or Copy this URL to Share

James Cole Jennette Sr., 75, of Aurora, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital, Raleigh.

Viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary Facebook page.

His service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Jenkins-Hart Cemetery, Edwards.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Jennette of Garner and sister, Opal Cratch, Washington, N.C.; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild.

Masks are required. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



