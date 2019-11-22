HAVELOCK - James Edward Dixon, 917 Coyote Trail, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at his residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at the mortuary.
His funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Dayspring Christian Center, 1246 Pollock Street, New Bern. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Cynthia Dixon of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019