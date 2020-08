Or Copy this URL to Share

James Edward "Jimmy" Hill, 61, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Hardee Hill of New Bern; daughters, Julie Marie Black of Gastonia and Jessica Foster of Goldsboro; three grandchildren; brother, Jefferey Charles Hill of Memphis, Tenn.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store