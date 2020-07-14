James Elbert Jones Sr., 83, of Beaufort, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Viewing will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Oscar's Mortuary.

His service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at God's City of Refuge Cemetery. Final viewing will be a half hour before the service.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Sue" Jones of the home; three sons, Jude Jones, Beaufort, James Elbert Jones Jr., Newport, Milton Jones, Aurora,; two brothers, Primrose Jones, Havelock, David Jones, Hephzibah, Ga.; two sisters, Florence Jones, Havelock and Barbara Botts of Pert Amboy, N.J. and 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store