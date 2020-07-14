1/
James Elbert Jones Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Elbert Jones Sr., 83, of Beaufort, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Viewing will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at God's City of Refuge Cemetery. Final viewing will be a half hour before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Sue" Jones of the home; three sons, Jude Jones, Beaufort, James Elbert Jones Jr., Newport, Milton Jones, Aurora,; two brothers, Primrose Jones, Havelock, David Jones, Hephzibah, Ga.; two sisters, Florence Jones, Havelock and Barbara Botts of Pert Amboy, N.J. and 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved