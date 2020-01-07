Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Eric Koebele. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 (252)-745-4966 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Eric Koebele, 81, of New Bern passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at home.

He is a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, member of Joy Choir, and worked with Carpenter's for Christ. He loved helping others and was part of the Baptist Men's Disaster Relief. He also volunteered with the prison ministries. Jim retired from AT & T, was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and worked for T.I.C.S. in N.C.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Koebele; sons, Douglas (Mary) Koebele and Rodney (Cindy) Koebele; daughter, Lisa (Kevin) Treadway; five grandchildren, Kristy (Joe), Ashly, Justin, Samantha and Matthew; and two great grandchildren, Nealee and Nathan.

His memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11th at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Gleason officiating.

The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to The Kennedy Home for Children, c/o Baptist Children's Homes of NC, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361 or Tabernacle Baptist Church, 616 Broad St., New Bern, NC 28560.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



