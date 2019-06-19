MOREHEAD CITY - James Everette Moore, 68, of 505 N 11th St., died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Mt. Pilgrim MB Church in Newport. Interment will follow at the Bayview Cemetery, Morehead City. Viewing hours are from 11a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.He is survived by his wife, Terry Ann Parmley Moore, of the home. Arrangements are by Oscars' Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019