James Felton "Little John" Sessoms, 51, of Cape Carteret, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Bogue, NC.
He was a hard-working man, and lived to make others happy. He died doing what he loved.
He is survived by his daughter, Destiny Nicole Ida Sessoms of Godwin, NC; sister, Belinda Sessoms of Magazine, AK; brother, William Hobbs of Cape Carteret; sister in law, Cherry Hobbs of Cape Carteret; two nephews, Jack Ross of Magazine, AK; David Ross of Jefferson City, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie and Id Sessoms and his grandmother, Lizzie Bledsoe.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.